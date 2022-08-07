Young entrepreneur jamboree collects school supplies for students heading back to class

Two Bay Area nonprofits are making sure students have what they need to go back to school.

"Closer to Our Dreams" and "Black Owned Connect" teamed up for the second annual "KidPreneur Jamboree" on Sunday at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

One aspect of the event was a school supplies drive.

"The goal is to basically have the community come and support these kids and give out the backpacks and school supplies," said Dovev Weaver from Closer to Our Dreams.

The event was also a place for young entrepreneurs to show off their ideas and products.

"We’re also going to highlight some of the kid entrepreneurs that have dreams and aspirations and also give them tools and everything so that way they’ll be able to execute all that stuff and be able to have that opportunity," said Germinal Destine, from Black Owned Connect.

Kids have had an opportunity to learn tips and tools of the trade to formulate ideas and launch businesses.

"We were able to do a full week virtual classroom setting so each week we could give them tips and different things that will help them be prepared for the KidPreneur Jamboree but also values that they can take with them for the rest of their lives," Destine said.

LINK: Click here for more information on these non-profits.

