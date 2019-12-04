Zephyrhills police find missing 11-year-old boy

Police in Zephyrhills and deputies in Pasco County were initially searching for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home, but he was found the following morning.

Police said the child was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday. His father called police around 9 p.m. to report him missing. They said he was reported missing from the area of 3rd Avenue within the city limits. His bicycle was found nearby.

By 9 a.m., deputies said the boy was found safe. They did not specify where he went during the overnight hours.