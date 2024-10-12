'Extreme strain': Zephyrhills urges residents to reduce water use

Press play to watch FOX 13 live:

The City of Zephyrhills asks residents to temporarily reduce toilet flushing and use potable water as the city’s sewage systems remain under "extreme strain" following Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton struck Florida’s western coast Wednesday night, bringing unprecedented rain and wind to the region. The storm left millions of Floridians without power and access to food and gas.

Zephyrhills is not the only city in the region dealing with sewage and water issues following Hurricane Milton. St. Petersburg was forced to shut off public water and sewage systems during the storm, with its Mayor, Ken Welch, saying at a Saturday morning news conference that the city had identified 30 cracks in its water pipes after the storm.

For more information on the statewide recovery efforts, visit FOX 13 News or your county’s official website.



STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: