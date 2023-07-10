Property fraud alert system for Hillsborough County homeowners

Officials say Hillsborough County is a hotbed for property fraud and more criminals are being busted for the crime in the Tampa Bay Area.

Usually, the elderly and residents who have passed away are targeted the most.

Hillsborough County Clerk, Cindy Stuart, and other community leaders came together to fight it. During a press conference, Stuart reminded residents of a program that’s available to alert residence within 48 hours when their name and property is being used without their permission.

Stuart explained how easy it is to sign up on a cell phone, and that it takes about five minutes to do it.

"These five minutes will save you thousands of dollars, precious time, and countless headaches," said Stuart.

The clerk's office shared police body cam video of deputies arresting James Fahlman after he was found hiding in a closet. He now faces several charges that include, property fraud and grand theft. Those felony charges could send him away for decades if convicted.

The clerk's office is also teaming up with Tampa Police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and other police agencies in sharing valuable information for combating this crime.

Homeowners can sign up for the property fraud alert system by going to the Hillsborough clerk website.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said they’ve done it in other cases, and it works.

Hillsborough State Attorney, Suzy Lopez, said some suspected criminals like Wanda Vann, who was seen in a Zoom call shared by the clerk's office, even play dress up to steal money from her own family.

"She wanted to steal her mom’s home so, if you can believe it, during the Zoom hearing she wore a gray wig and large glasses to try to look like her mom to steal her mom’s identity," explained Lopez.

For more information on how homeowners can sign up for the property fraud alert system, click here.

Stuart said 12,000 people have signed up since the system was launched in 2019.