ZooTampa cares for endangered Florida panther kittens whose mom died of neurological disorder

article

A team of wildlife experts is caring for a pair of endangered Florida panther kittens who were orphaned after their mom suffered from a neurological disorder affecting panthers and bobcats.

Back in July, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trail cameras in Collier County showed the kittens' mother, a radio-collared panther, struggling to walk. She was one of nine panthers and bobcats who could be seen having difficulty walking on their hind legs.

Related: FWC investigates bobcats, panthers experiencing neurological disorder

Courtesy: ZooTampa

FWC said the mother's health deteriorated and she was humanely euthanized. Wildlife officials took in her kittens since they were unlikely to survive in the wild, and are monitoring them for signs of the disorder.

“While veterinarians cannot predict to what degree the kittens may become affected, they are currently active, playful, and healthy overall," said Dr. Lara Cusack, a veterinarian at FWC's Research Institute.

Courtesy: ZooTampa

Advertisement

The kittens are being cared for by a team of experts from FWC, ZooTampa, BluePearl and the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine.

The kittens are now at ZooTampa, one of the state's top facilities for rehabilitation of endangered Florida panthers. The zoo is already home to three panthers that are unable to survive on their own in the wild due to injury or illness.

Once they are out of quarantine and receive health clearance, ZooTampa says visitors will be able to see the kittens in an exhibit.