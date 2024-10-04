ZooTampa helps save stranded manatees after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene’s severe weather conditions and strong storm surges forced communities across southeastern Florida to evacuate their homes for safer grounds, but what happens to animals in Florida’s ecosystem when natural disasters occur?

Aquatic animals like manatees, for example, are often at high risk of being displaced during Florida’s dreaded hurricane season as water levels typically rise.

Hurricane Helene proved no exception, with many manatees in the Tampa Bay region becoming stranded in retention ponds and other small bodies of water without escaping.

ZooTampa, a non-profit zoo in Tampa, is ready to send rescue teams to save stranded manatees in the region.

According to an Oct. 3 Facebook post, the zoo deployed a Manatee Rescue Team of three boats and two kayaks to help the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission save a landlocked manatee in Hernando Beach.

ZooTampa's Manatee Rescue Team saving a manatee in Hernando Beach stranded after Hurricane Helene. Courtsey: ZooTampa

After an in-field health assessment confirmed that the manatee was in good health, it was rereleased into open waters.

ZooTampa asks anyone who sees a stranded manatee to report it to the FWC by calling 888-404-FWCC (3922).

