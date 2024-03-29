ZooTampa welcomes adorable endangered Malayan tapir calf

ZooTampa at Lowry Park announces the birth of an endangered Malayan tapir (pronounced TEY-per) calf.

The calf, which doesn't have a name yet, was born during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday after an approximately 13-month gestation period.

READ: Tampa Bay AirFest opens Friday at MacDill Air Force Base

The baby calf is busy bonding and nursing with mom Ubi.

The calf’s patterning will slowly change over the first six months of life to mirror the unique black-and-white pattern of its parents, Ubi and Albert.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (Courtesy: ZooTampa)

Ubi, 18, was paired with 13-year-old Albert as part of the Species Survival Plan, overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"The birth of this healthy calf is another wonderful example of the Zoo’s commitment to the conservation of endangered species," said Chris Massaro, Senior VP, Zoological Operations. "Malayan tapirs are endangered, and any addition is a significant conservation achievement. Our goal is that when guests see these amazing animals that they will connect with them in ways that inspire action to save the world’s endangered wildlife."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter