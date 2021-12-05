2022 Outback Bowl pits Penn State against Arkansas

article

On Sunday, bowl officials announced that Penn State’s Nittany Lions will take on the No. 21-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa.

It will be the first meeting in history for the two teams and the Razorbacks' first appearance in the Outback Bowl.

"We are thrilled to extend an invitation to Penn State University and the University of Arkansas to play in this year’s Outback Bowl," Outback Bowl Chair Rita Lowman said in a release announcing the matchup. "These are two quality teams that should produce a great match-up fans are really going to enjoy watching on New Year’s Day. We look forward to hosting these teams and their fans and ensure they will have an amazing experience enjoying the Tampa Bay area."

"We are excited for our upcoming trip to Tampa Bay and to have the opportunity to represent Penn State in the Outback Bowl," said Penn State head coach James Franklin. "I am thrilled for our guys to have one more month together as a family to prepare for Arkansas. Tampa Bay is a great destination for our loyal fan base, and we know they will be there in full force to help send this special group of seniors off on a high note. Thank you to the Outback Bowl Committee for this opportunity."

"I’m so proud of everything our team has done to this point to earn a trip to the Outback Bowl," added Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. "Playing in a marquee bowl game on January 1st in Florida is an incredible accomplishment for our program and our fans. Being able to showcase our brand in a big-time game on one of the biggest days in college football is just awesome. Playing Penn State will be a big challenge, Coach Franklin and his staff do a tremendous job so we’ll have to have our team ready."

