2025 second round pick Ethan Czata hits the ice for Lightning Development camp

The Brief Forward Ethan Czata took the ice for the first time after being drafted by the Lightning. He was the first pick by Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Draft, going 56th overall. The 18-year-old hopes he can lift the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning in a few years.



Ethan Czata was the first selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2025 Draft. On Wednesday, the newest member of the organization hit the ice for the first time in his Bolts practice gear at development camp.

"I'm just grateful for this opportunity and I am excited," Czata said.

The 56th overall pick is enjoying his experience down in the Sunshine State.

"It's pretty cool obviously," Czata said. "I got drafted here. It is a good organization. Getting to wear the gear is pretty sick."

The backstory:

The 18-year-old likes his new blue and white threads but has not had much time to soak in the past few days of becoming an NHL Draft pick.

"It went pretty quick," Czata said. "I got drafted a couple of days ago and now I am in Tampa. It hasn't really sunk in yet but it is cool to think about when you take a step back and look at it."

That's fine with Czata because he is just trying to learn as much as he can.

What they're saying:

"Just take as much experience in as I can," Czata said. "Learn from the staff members. Learn from all the NHL guys that I see here and take it with me to my club team. I am just learning on how to be more of a pro here. Everyone here is super dialed and wants to get better. It's something I am just taking in."

He hopes the up-and-coming Bolts can take from his game too.

"That's something I take pride in my game being a hard worker," Czata said. "Just always trying to get better and compete. I think this organization really shows that."

While the forward is certainly excited to take the next step towards making it to the NHL, he is incredibly grateful to be drafted by this organization. He hopes he can bring Lord Stanley back to Tampa.

"It's something that I strive for," Czata said. "It's something that motivates me, obviously, to help this team win a Stanley Cup in a few years. It's a good goal for me to reach."

But in the meantime, he just wants to get a feel for his new organization.

"The skills coaches, skating coaches just want you to get better and the players want to get better so it is a good environment so it's nice," Czata said. "Everyone has been really great. Staff is great. Players are great. It has been great to get to know everyone and meet new people. It's awesome."

What's next:

Czata and the other Lightning prospects will continue development camp on Thursday with a three-on-three tournament.

