Pat Maroon enjoying retirement by giving back to Tampa Bay hockey community

For Pat Maroon, retirement is best spent still on the ice.

"This is fun for me, and it gets me out of the house I guess," the three-time Stanley Cup champ said.

Local perspective:

Only the former Lightning forward isn't practicing for another game but helping grow it.

"I've had an opportunity to play 14 years in the NHL," Maroon said. "As players, you always want to give back to the community and sometimes during long stretches of the year it's hard."

On Monday, however, Maroon was skating with some smaller players than he was used to as he returned to Tampa to help out with the Lightning's youth girls hockey camp.

What they're saying:

"Just to have him out there just to let the girls and the families know that lighter side of the guys," said Kelly Steadman, the team's hockey development ambassador.

Maroon is ready to enjoy retirement after a 14-year NHL career.

"I have two beautiful girls at home and a wife I get to spend more time with," Maroon said. "It's been a long journey for me, and I'm looking forward to the second chapter."

