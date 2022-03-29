A humble Victor Hedman finds another level 13 years after being drafted by the Lightning

article

Since being drafted second overall in 2009 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman has been the Bolts' most consistent player, but year 13 just might be his best.

With a new career hight of 18 goals, has he found gear in his game?

"Watching him be so good for so long, I'm actually surprised that this is his career high in goals," said coach Jon Cooper. "I feel like he does this every year for us."

"I'm not getting any younger, but it feels like I'm getting wiser on the ice," said Hedman. "Still feel I have the speed to be on a high level. For me, it's all about helping my team win hockey games."

If there's one noticeable difference, it's Hedman's shot.

His velocity has increased over the last five seasons nearly 10 miles per hour. It led him to victory at this year's All-Star Skills, clocking 103.2 miles an hour.

Ask his teammates how tough that shot is to make – and defend against.

"I wouldn't want to get in front of it," laughed Ross Colton. "I give some of these guys credit that do, but I wouldn't."

"It's gotten harder, that's for sure," said Hedman. "Hopefully, I'll be hitting spots a bit more too. It's all about working on that and trying to get better at stuff."

Talking to Hedman, you would never get the impression that he's the best defenseman in the world. Victor says he would rather be talking about 'team' than ‘me.’

"Yeah, I've never met a bad Swede, I'll tell you that," joked Cooper. "Whatever they're doing over there, they pump out some pretty nice people."

Hedman is known by his team as humble and hardworking; someone who's never satisfied with his game and is constantly driven to be better, no matter how good he gets.