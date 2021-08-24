After 4 head coaches in 8 years, Buccaneers' Will Gholston flourishing and fresh

There aren't many players that have survived all the coaching changes with the Buccaneers. In fact, just two are left over from the Greg Schiano days.

Only Lavonte David has been in Tampa longer than defensive lineman Will Gholston. The fourth-round pick out of Michigan State is heading into his ninth season with the Bucs.

It's all come together for him in the last couple seasons and he's buried most of his memories from the past.

"I only remember one play from my rookie year," laughed Gholston. "Actually, two – when I got the sack and a half. That's actually the only game I remember from then. I just know that right now the way that these guys are teaching us and coaching us, we've been able to maximize our strengths and limit our weaknesses."

Gholston flourished in his second year under Todd Bowles. In 2020, he reached career- and team-highs with 20 quarterback hits, which was three times his career best.

"I can't just limit it to Coach Bowles; it's every person on the defensive coaching staff," said Gholston. "As far as me being able to use my attributes to the best of my ability, to be honest with you, put me in a situation where I can win. Put everybody else in a situation where they could win. It's like K.Y.P. He knows his personnel. He puts them in their spot. It's up to you to make the play. I've just been gracious enough to be able to stay here and be able to try this thing out."

Gholston is expecting not only himself of build on the 2020 season, but the entire defense that is back. He's feeling pretty fresh after Bruce Arians limited the vets’ reps in the offseason.

"Oh, this is the best I've ever felt going into a season, I've got to be honest with you," continued Gholston. "On that end, it's been a great decision. I think everybody is good and fresh, but it's just mental when we go into those O.T.A.'s. Get those mental reps."

Gholston is anxious to get back to the real reps for the regular season.