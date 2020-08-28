After short postponement, Tampa Bay Lightning will resume playoffs Saturday

The NHL postponed two days of playoff games after receiving criticism from Black players, who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake that sparked national outcry.

That eant teams, like the Tampa Bay Lightning, delayed their games. Game 4 against the Boston Bruins was previously schdedule to take place Friday evening.

On Friday morning, the Lightning announced the updated schedule for the Bolts:

Game 4 will now be Saturday at noon.

Game 5, previously scheduled on Sunday, will be pushed to August 31 at 7 p.m.

The Lightning to 2-1 lead in the series against the Bruins.

PREVIOUS: NHL postpones 2 days of playoff games following criticism from Black players

The decision by the NHL to put off games came Wednesday, and was reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association. It was made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games, by saying:

“We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.” The alliance is made up of nine current and former minority players.

That decision came nearly a full day after the NBA and MLB saw games postponed over Blake's shooting last weekend.

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting sparked protests, including some that spread to sports.

