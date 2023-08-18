Bradenton Christian's Nate Strawderman keeps father's memory alive on the field

Nate Strawderman is a player's coach just like his father, Elton, before him.

"He resembles his dad, and his dad was a player's coach more than anybody I know," said Bradenton Christian senior running back Jayden Baker. "He cared about his players more than football."

As a freshman at Bradenton Christian School, Baker played for the Panthers when Elton and Nate Strawderman were both on staff in 2020. That season is one that sticks with the younger Strawderman more than the others.

READ: Apollo Beach 11-year-old rises world Jiu Jitsu ranks

"It was the best year I've ever had, as far as football goes, in my life – playing and coaching," said Nate Strawderman. "I'll never forget that season and the so many special moments."

After that year, Nate would spend the 2021 season with his father at Sarasota High School, but that would unfortunately be their last season coaching together.

In early 2022, Elton Strawderman, affectionately known by his players as "Coach E," passed away due to complications from COVID-19. What followed, was an outpouring of support for Nate.

"Obviously, I deal with it every day. But you feel that love, and it's special," he said.

SPORTS: USF running back moonlights as pro baseball player

Nate would return to Bradenton Christian for the 2022 season and serve in the same role his father once held as the Panthers' offensive coordinator. After that, Nate was ready to leave the area behind for a while and accepted a job as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

"I was thrilled. I was off the wall, excited and ready to go," Nate remembered thinking.

Fate, however, had other plans for him.

After a head coaching hire fell through last minute, Nate got a call and was offered the head coaching position back at Bradenton Christian. Louisiana Monroe could wait.

At all of 25 years old, Nate was a head coach.

MORE: Former Tampa Bay Rowdies player embraces new role as head coach

"My dream is to coach football and be a head coach one day. To come this soon, it is humbling, it's a blessing, but it's definitely overwhelming," said he said.

As the football season arrives, Nate is once again back on the same sidelines he got to share with his father. Now, the son gets to carry on the legacy started by the father.

"There's an expectation to kind of carry that out as his son, but also, the blessing is that I get to create my own deal while still walking in those footsteps," said Nate.

With the Panthers set to kick off their season on Friday, the effect Nate is having on the program can already be seen. Attendance at fall camp is up while the Panthers are set to enter the season with the largest roster in program history.

Even without one play called or touchdown scored, yet, Nate knows "Coach E" would be proud.

"This is something I want to create my own legacy for, but he's a part of it. And he'll always be a part of it," said Nate.