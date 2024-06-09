Bradish and 2 relievers combine on 2-hitter, Henderson hits 3-run homer and Orioles beat Rays 5-0

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Kyle Bradish went six innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, Gunnar Henderson drove in three runs with his 20th homer of the season, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Saturday.

After allowing Yandy Díaz’s infield single down the third base line leading off the first, Bradish retired 18 in a row.

"That was unreal," Henderson said, "It was really cool to play behind. He had everything working. That was a really amazing start."

The Rays did not hit a ball out of the infield against Bradish (2-0), who struck out nine.

"When you keep the ball out of the outfield, that’s an amazing performance," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.

Danny Coulombe struck out three in two perfect innings before Cionel Pérez gave up a two-out single to Díaz in the ninth.

Bradish started the season sidelined by a right elbow UCL sprain, and didn’t make his first start until May 2. He went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts last season.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles fields a ball as Yandy Díaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the first inning at Tropicana Field on June 08, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

"I feel like I’m still getting back to where I was last year," Bradish said. "But, I think every outing I keep progressing."

Bradish went seven hitless innings, with four walks, in a 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on May 26. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings against the Rays on June 1, giving up five runs in a game Baltimore won 9-5.

Ryan O’Hearn also homered for the Orioles, who have a major league-best 100 home runs. The team record for long balls through 63 games is 101 set in 2016. Henderson’s 20 homers are second in the majors behind the Yankees’ Aaron Judge, with 21.

Baltimore won for the 12th time in 16 games, and improved to 20-10 on the road. Tampa Bay has lost 11 of 15 at home, and dropped to two-games under .500 at 31-33.

O’Hearn put the Orioles up 1-0 with a fourth-inning homer off Taj Bradley (1-4). Henderson made it 5-0 off Phil Maton in the ninth.

Bradley allowed one run, three hits and struck out seven over five innings in a career-high 99-pitch outing. The righty was coming off the June 1 loss in which he gave up four homers and nine runs in 3 1/3 innings.

"Really pleased with Taj, the adjustments he made," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LF Kyle Stowers departed after five innings due to right wrist discomfort. Hyde said Stowers should be fine. ... Hyde said no date has been set yet for RHP Tyler Wells’ right elbow surgery. … RHP Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) will throw off a mound again in the next couple days. … LF Austin Hays, hit in the ribs by a pitch Thursday, entered a defensive replacement in the eighth and doubled one inning later.

Rays: LHP Colin Poche (mid-back tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and walked two in a scoreless seventh … LHP Richard Lovelady (left forearm flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-2, 3.28 ERA) and Rays RHP Zack Littell (2-3, 3.56 ERA) are Sunday’s starters.

