Brotherly Love? Eagles' Jason Kelce to battle brother Travis in epic Super Bowl showdown

It's already the biggest game in football, but this year the Super Bowl has even higher stakes for one family - the Kelce's!

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers will face off against each other. Eagles center Jason Kelce's brother Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs, and both teams are headed to Phoenix for the Big Game on February 12.

They won't literally come face-to-face, since they both play on the offensive line. However, a brother rivalry has already started to flourish.

"Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season," Jason Kelce tweeted after his brother's team beat the Bengals Sunday night.

Jason and Travis also both already have a Super Bowl ring, so a win this year could mean bragging rights for quite some time!

And let's not forget about the brother's mom Donna, who has a difficult choice to make - which son will she choose to support? She already chose Philadelphia when it came to the Championship title games!