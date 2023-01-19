Buccaneers fire offensive coach Byron Leftwich after four seasons

article

After four seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired.

The team confirmed the move Thursday.

The Bucs went 8-9 this past season. Although the Bucs (8-10) found a way to hold off Carolina, New Orleans, and Atlanta to repeat as NFC South champions for the first time in franchise history, they also became only the fourth team to make the playoffs with a losing record during a non-strike season.

Tampa Bay lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.