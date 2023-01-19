Expand / Collapse search

Buccaneers fire offensive coach Byron Leftwich after four seasons

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - After four seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has been fired.

The team confirmed the move Thursday. 

The Bucs went 8-9 this past season. Although the Bucs (8-10) found a way to hold off Carolina, New Orleans, and Atlanta to repeat as NFC South champions for the first time in franchise history, they also became only the fourth team to make the playoffs with a losing record during a non-strike season.

Tampa Bay lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14.

READ: Bucs losing 30 years combined experience in David, Gholston and Brate

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.