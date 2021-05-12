Buccaneers release full 2021-22 schedule

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2021-2022.

The Buccaneers play three games during the preseason, starting August 14 and then 17 regular-season games, starting with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

The full schedule is below:

Preseason:

Cincinnati B e ngals Saturday, August 14

Tennessee Titans Saturday, August 21

@Houston Texans Saturday, August 28

Regular season:

Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9

Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX 13

@Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26 on FOX 13

@New England Patriots Sunday, October 3

Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 10

@Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 14 on FOX 13

Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24

@New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 31 on FOX 13

Bye Week

@Washington Football Team Sunday, November 14 on FOX 13

New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22

@Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 28 on FOX 13

@Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 5 on FOX 13

Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12

New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19

@Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26 on FOX 13

@New York Jets Sunday, January 1 on FOX 13

Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 9 on FOX 13