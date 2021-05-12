Expand / Collapse search

Buccaneers release full 2021-22 schedule

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their full preseason and regular season schedule for 2021-2022.

The Buccaneers play three games during the preseason, starting August 14 and then 17 regular-season games, starting with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

The full schedule is below:

Preseason:

  • Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, August 14
  • Tennessee Titans Saturday, August 21
  • @Houston Texans Saturday, August 28

Regular season:

  • Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 9
  • Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 19 on FOX 13
  • @Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 26 on FOX 13
  • @New England Patriots Sunday, October 3
  • Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 10
  • @Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 14 on FOX 13
  • Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24
  • @New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 31 on FOX 13
  • Bye Week
  • @Washington Football Team Sunday, November 14 on FOX 13
  • New York Giants Monday, Nov. 22
  • @Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 28 on FOX 13
  • @Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 5 on FOX 13
  • Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12
  • New Orleans Saints Sunday, Dec. 19
  • @Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26 on FOX 13
  • @New York Jets Sunday, January 1 on FOX 13
  • Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 9 on FOX 13