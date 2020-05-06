Bucs' Donovan Smith working out to his own music

article

Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't allowed to hold their normal offseason workouts. Players are relegated to working out on their own.

For some, like offensive tackle Donovan Smith, who just purchased a new home recently, he had his gym built and ready to go.

"I kind of just had my whole rack, weights, bands, parachutes, sleds, power blocks and all this other stuff,” Smith said during a video teleconference with Tampa Bay media. "Yeah, pretty much purchased what I wanted. Went from there and set it up myself."

Donovan is getting his work in, but given that they team isn't able to work together. How much time does he feel the Bucs will need to get game-ready?

"A solid month, month and a half, two months, depending what we are doing,” said Smith. "A lot of us, we know how to maintain and stay in shape. It's our job and we have to make the best of it."

Donovan is itching to get to the Bucs’ training facility because he knows there are raised expectations with Tom Brady and he welcomes it.

"Oh yeah, you've got to embrace it,”said Smith. "Because obviously he knows the winning ways. He knows how to get to that point. He knows how to finish coming out on top. With him coming in there and kind of bring that mindset and information for us, as a young team and everything. The sky is the limit for us."

The one drawback with working out at home is the neighbor isn't always thrilled with your workout soundtrack.

"I think I (now) got a nice playlist for my neighbors,” Smith chuckled. "I haven't heard anything recently, so I guess the music has been good."