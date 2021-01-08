Bucs fans excited to see team in first playoff appearance in more than a decade

From city hall to the Riverwalk, signs of Buccaneer buzz are everywhere. The Buccaneers will play the Washington Football Team Saturday night in their first playoff appearance since 2007.

Fans across Tampa Bay tell FOX 13 they're getting excited at the prospect of seeing the team succeed after more than a decade of missed playoff appearances.

"With this new team, with Brady, I'm excited," said Max Blackburn, a lifelong Bucs fan.

"I'm super excited for the Bucs, I'm excited for Tampa," Bucs fan Angel Hodnett said.

The team handed out car flags Friday morning, urging fans to raise the flags and support the team.

Friday morning, former Buccaneer Martin Gramatica joined FOX 13's Good Day to discuss the game.

He shared, "When you have Tom Brady in the playoffs with 30 playoff wins how can you not like that?"

Kickoff against Washington is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

