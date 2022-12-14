Bucs have a clear focus on what's ahead

The Bucs have shown the ability of bounce back with victory after blowout defeats. They've done it twice with Tom Brady at the helm. The first step is not dwelling on the defeat.

"Forget it last week was last week," Bucs safety Logan Ryan told Fox 13 Sports. "We have to get ready for Cincy. Joe Burrow is not going to care about up last week. We have to get ready to bring it this week.

The Bucs are certainly not happy with the situation they are in and have been frustrated with performance throughout the season. In order to reach the goal of winning the division and making the playoffs. Players that have had a Super Bowl winning pasts believe the best path is to think about the positives and focus on their strengths.

"I do see a weakness in any position group on our team," explained Bucs defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. "So I think it's playing to those strengths. It's taking what you've built all off-season. What you've built during training camp and display it on Sunday. I know I make it sound simple, but it really is that simple."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice before an upcoming game.

"We have a lot of good players," stated Ryan. "We can build on the belief that we have a lot of guys that have won a lot of games in this league. We have a lot of guys in this locker room that have had success in this league. I think we have to be a good team together. So think it's just focusing on execution and play and trusting the guys next to us, but we have a lot of talent. We believe in ourselves and we believe in out talent. That's not the issue."

Ryan believes the issue is believing in the actual plays that are called and going with it. On the night before games, each unit holds players-only meetings to iron out details and reduce confusion.

"It's just the game of football you have to come together," said Bucs running back Rachaad White. "The coaches can't be the only ones that bring us together for meetings. As players, you have to come together and have camaraderie. Believe and trust in one another."

