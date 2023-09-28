Bucs have intel on Saints QB Jamies Winston

article

The Bucs are preparing for another round against Jameis Winston. This will be the fourth time the Bucs will go up against their former quarterback.

Winston has won two of three games against his old team.

"Somehow, it always ends up that way, right," said Chris Godwin. "Somehow, Jameis ends up in the game and it's like a fun little joke with us. We still have a lot of love for Jamies."

"Obviously, playing with him for five years, we know what type of competitor he is," said Lavonte David. "We know he's going to try to light us up and beat us the best way he can. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us, but it should be a fun game."

Winston has completed 67% of his passes against the Bucs and two touchdowns, but he's also completed three more passes to his old team in the way of interceptions.

All three came in his last meeting against the Bucs.

"That was the big thing." said Zyon McCollum." Jamies is going to put the ball in the air, so that's a lot of opportunities for us to go and make plays."

It's been four years since Winston left Tampa Bay and there are just 17 players remaining on the Bucs roster that played with him.

The remaining veterans have been sharing intel on Winston with the young Bucs.

"Yeah, I was just talking to Carlton (Davis) during practice, just getting inside tips about what he had in his time with Jamies." Christian Izien said. "Like you said, picking the guys brains. Knowing what he likes to do. What patterns he likes to throw and just be ready and expect it."

Winston shares a brotherly bond with many of his former teammates, but their friendship will be put aside come kickoff.

"I'm just going to say, What's up to him," Will Gholston laughed. "I know he's a cool guy. I've spent a lot of time with him, too, so I'm excited to see and play against him."

Beating Winston would give the Bucs bragging rights against their old quarterback, but more importantly, a win gives them an early edge in the division.