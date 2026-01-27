Bucs introduce new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson 

The Brief On Tuesday, the Buccaneers officially introduced Zac Robinson as the team's new offensive coordinator. Robinson spent the past two seasons in the same role with the Atlanta Falcons. During his time in Atlanta, Robinson's Falcons won three of four games against the Buccaneers.



After coaching against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last two seasons, Zac Robinson will now trade the visitors' sideline for the home team's sideline.

"Those weeks were so challenging coaching against Coach [Todd] Bowles," Robinson said. "Those were great battles, and I'm definitely excited to be on this side of it and not having to face Coach Bowles' defense."

Officially introduced as the Bucs' new offensive coordinator on Tuesday, Robinson had success against the Bucs over the last two seasons as the OC in Atlanta. Now, he looks to bring that same level of success to Tampa Bay with an offense he describes as versatile.

"That's probably the biggest thing that stands out," Robinson said. "It's an explosive group that can make plays. They've played a lot of good football together, and they've been in tough games."

RELATED: Bucs legend Ronde Barber and several CEOs help build family's home

By the numbers:

In his four games coaching against the Buccaneers, Robinson's offense averaged nearly 30 points per game. It's now Robinson's goal to bring that level of explosiveness back to the Buccaneers' offense in 2026.

"We want to dictate the terms to the defense," Robinson says. "We want to have an aggressive style of play. You'll see that from our guys and all 11 connected as one. That's what we're striving for."

The backstory:

Robinson also comes to the Bucs with some familiarity with the offense. Robinson worked with former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen and quarterback Baker Mayfield while all three were with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Robinson is excited about working with his former QB once again.

"You know you have a chance every single time you take the grass with Baker, and I'm excited to work with him," he said.

READ: Tampa Bay Lightning to stay at Benchmark Arena through 2043

What's next:

Robinson now begins the process of filling out his offensive staff. The next time the Bucs are on the field in any official capacity will be during organized team activities during the offseason.