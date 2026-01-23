Bucs legend Ronde Barber and several CEOs help build family's home

The Brief Habitat for Humanity teamed up with local CEOs for the fifth year in a row to build a house for a family. One of the builders was pro football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber. Over $250,000 was raised to build the home.



Habitat for Humanity's main purpose is to give back.

"That's what the Habitat program is giving folks the opportunity to stay and anchor themselves here locally," Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Mike Sutton said.

Local perspective:

This year, it's the Wesley family who is getting their forever home from the $250,000 raised by the fifth annual CEO Build.

"This has been a project that is coming along very well," future homeowner Andre Wesley said. "We're very excited. Our children are excited. I can't wait until it's all finished."

And in order to get everything finished on time, they'll let anyone help out.

"I'm not very handy, but I like being told what to do on a work site," Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Ronde Barber said.

The Bucs legend and pro football Hall of Famer got down and dirty ready to help the Wesley family.

What they're saying:

"Last year I did nails and about broke my shoulder, because I was hammering for so long," Barber said. "My shoulder was beat up. Football makes sense. Construction is a foreign world for me, but I do enjoy it."

Construction might not make as much sense as football, but switching out a football helmet for a hard hat certainly does make sense for Barber because he knows first-hand how hard it is to find a place to call home.

The backstory:

"To understand what they are going through, especially growing up in a family that didn't have a home to call our own, living in apartments before I went to college," Barber said. "For them to realize this dream and to be a part of it, it's pretty cool."

As cool as it is for Barber, it's even more sweet for the Wesley's.

"All of the help from the wonderful sponsors, we are so grateful for y'all," future homeowner Tyshawnna Wesley said. "You just don't know. The Wesley's love all of you."

And there's nothing Barber loves more than giving back in a meaningful way.

"Every time you realize what you are doing and what you are contributing to a family's new home," Barber said. "There is something to get excited about, and it's definitely that."