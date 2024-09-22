Bucs latest team to lose to heavy underdog

Denver's defense set the tone from the start, forcing a 3 and out on the Bucs' first offensive possession. A stagnant start stretched the Bucs streak to 23 games without opening drive touchdown. The Bucs managed a of 22 yards on 11 plays in the first quarter. "We went 3 and out like 3 or 4 times like in the first quarter, first half, Mike Evans said. "They were more physical than us. They were the better team today."

"Playing from behind early on, that early on is pretty tough, Tristan Wirfs said."

"On offense, we didn't start fast in the first quarter, didn't start fast in the 3rd quarter," Baker Mayfield said. "That's the story of the game."

The Broncos brought pressure on Baker Mayfield by sacking him 7 times. Part of the blame goes to the offensive line, part to the wide receivers not getting separation and part is on Baker.

"There were a few pressures this week that were actually on me, Mayfield said. "There's some when we get into some of these tempo drives and two-minute thoughts – there’s a mindset of trying to fix the protections when they’re bringing some of these pressures and there’s also the mindset of snap the ball and get it out of your hands."

Not having right tackle Luke Goedeke for the last two games has proven to be a noticeable difference. Baker has been sacked 12 times in two games, with Justin Skuke playing in Goedeke's place.

"Skule is coming in and battling. He's kind of backed up both of us throughout camp, Wirfs said. "I couldn't imagine having to do that. Being ready at both of them, but also the communication with both guards. It is what it is. It's his job and he knows that. He embraces that, and he gives it is all."

The loss to the Broncos is a perfect example of the parity that's in the NFL. Just last week, half of the 16 matchups were won by the underdog. The Bucs were favored by a touchdown and the once winless Denver Broncos left town, handing the Bucs a 19-point defeat.

"Were we underdogs last week, Wirfs asked. "Yeah, see that's how it goes. It's the NFL."

This is a loss and a lesson that the Bucs are hoping will fuel them the rest of the season.