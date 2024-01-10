Bucs more prepared for Eagles after losing to them early in the season: 'We were a different team'

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown a weakness in their slide down the stretch. They've given up the second most pass yards in the NFL.

So for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset the favored Eagles, it will mean the Bucs will need a strong game from quarterback Baker Mayfield – who isn't quite 100%.

"Got a little ankle injury pretty early in the game, but it's one of those things as the week goes on I'll feel better and better," Mayfield said. "Get some great rehab and work on it. Just see how it goes. So luckily, the blessing is we play on Monday night, so an extra day of rest and recovery for me."

Mayfield has dealt with a multiple nagging injuries this season. While he worked with Buccaneers' trainers every week, Mayfield credits his long-term relationship with his personal trainer with getting him onto the field on game day.

"I’ve had the same body-work guy for six years now. He comes in every week, does what we need He knows my body better than I do," Mayfield said. "He’s a stud. I call him my wizard. He knows what to do. He gets me ready for each week, and I wouldn't have been able to survive without him. That’s the big routine thing that I do. He’s on the same page with Bobby [Slater] – our head trainer here – we’ve got a good plan going into it."

The Bucs lost to the Eagles in their first meeting by two touchdowns. Mayfield walked off that field hoping for another shot at Philadelphia.

The Bucs are catching the Eagles on the decline, while the Bucs are hitting the playoffs with opposite results. They've won five of six while the Eagles have lost five of six.

"We were a different team back then," Mayfield said. "I think they were as well. We'll see what we can do. We know their front is their strength, and we'll go from there."

Just three games into the season when they faced the Eagles, the Bucs were still searching for their identity.

"We were really trying to find ourselves at that point in the season – trying to figure out who we were going to be, especially offensively," Mayfield said. "I think we’ve kind of realized what we’re good at [and] the bread-and-butter for us."

The Eagles are favored to beat the Bucs in this first round of the playoffs. It's an underdog roll the Bucs have been in their entire season, but they've embraced it and have won despite it.

"Right now is no time to change your mindset," Mayfield said. "We've been in this one game at a time mentality for a while now. Now it's real. It's win or go home."