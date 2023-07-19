Bucs RB Rachaad White predicts 12 win season

It's quiet now at One Buc Place, but next week football returns and the action heats up.

The Bucs' new RB1, Rachaad White, stopped by Fox 13 to talk about training camp and the upcoming season.

White can't wait for the 2023 campaign to start.

"Positivity and good vibes and things like that," White told Fox 13 Sports about what he's looking forward to. "You know what comes with playing football. You're going to be hit regardless. Of course, Florida heat is different. You've got to be ready for it."

White is a key piece to a new offensive philosophy. The Bucs were a preseason Super Bowl favorite for three straight seasons, but with Brady gone, national respect has plummeted.

The Bucs are favored to finish in the bottom five of the NFL. White has heard the outside talk.

"My reaction is just to laugh," said White. "Everybody has to do their job. Everybody has a right to their opinion. I'm big on energy. That's the type of guy I am."

A big reason for the change in predictions is the Bucs' new quarterback. Baker Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask for the starting job and has the edge regarding experience.

Mayfield admits his persona can rub some people wrong, but the only thing White has seen from Baker has been positive.

"It's just been good," said White. "He's a humble guy with a chip on his shoulder with some confidence, with some swag. It's not bad to have."

Baker Mayfield watching Kyle Trask prepare for the season

Even with all the changes on offense, White believes the Bucs have a solid core of players from their three-year playoff run, and he's willing to make a bold prediction.

"I see Tristan (Wirfs) said he believes we can go 12-5," said White. "I do believe that, so I'm going to ride with Tristan. I believe we will win 12 games."