Can Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs be as good on the left side as he was the right?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has been thinking about and preparing his mind to move from the right tackle spot, where he earned All-Pro status, to the left ever since the loss to the Rams in the playoffs.

"The day after the season ended, when I had my meeting with Coach [Todd] Bowles," said Wirfs. "He said this is probably what we’re going to do, so that’s kind of when I started thinking about it."

"I told them, ‘I’d do whatever you guys need me to do – if this is what you guys think is best, then that’s what I’ll do,’" Wirfs said.

"He’s adjusting, so far, pretty [well]," said Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We’re out of pads – you’ve got to get in pads, so he can get the feel for it. His footwork is good. We like what we see over there thus far."

Tristan Wirfs adjusting to a new position

It's a challenging transition for Wirfs, who has played his entire football career on the right side, except for three games his junior year in college. It's a whole new learning curve.

"It’s just that everything is backwards – getting used to throwing my left hand instead of my right and not throwing with my right and opening up," said Wirfs. "Or my weight distribution – I always used to keep my weight in my left leg, now I want to keep it in my right. It’s so similar – you’re doing the same stuff – but it’s all just flipped."

Wirfs arguably has been the best right tackle in the NFL during his three-year career. He's working hard and mentally preparing for the transition for right to left, but admits he wonders how good he'll be.

"Every day," said Wirfs. "I have high expectations of myself. I don't want to let anybody else down. Doing my best to keep those thoughts positive. Kind of take every day as an opportunity to get better. Yeah, I think about that every day, all day."

Wirfs' offseason work is all about repetition. Right now, he's constantly thinking about what to do. Come the season Wirfs knows his moves on the blindside need to come instinctual.

