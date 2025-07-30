Bucs rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison turns heads in training camp

The Brief Bucs rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison is enjoying his first training camp in the NFL. The former Notre Dame star’s draft stock fell because of a season-ending hip surgery. He intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield in training camp.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison is thriving in his first NFL training camp.

"It's a blessing just to be out there competing, to have an opportunity to play for this team," Morrison said.

The former Notre Dame star plans to make the most of this opportunity.

What they're saying:

"Every time I step on the field, my goal is to make plays and make things shake," Morrison said.

The second-round pick has already shook up the Bucs offense early in camp. He’s broken up a few passes and even intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield on Monday. It is safe to say he has turned some heads in the process.

"Obviously, he’s got quick feet," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "He’s very smart and a sticky cornerback, sticking on the wide receivers."

However, Morrison is just trying to stick around on the field.

"You don't take this for granted anymore," Morrison said.

The backstory:

That’s because he knows what it is like to be sidelined. Morrison missed half of his final season in college, because he suffered a torn labrum, had surgery, and most likely dropped out of the first round because of it.

"I remember last year beyond the sideline, I was like, ‘When I get a chance to get back on the field, I'm going to stay on it,’" Morrison said.

He’s certainly trying his best to stay in physical shape, and it is paying off. He fell on his hip in practice, and it felt normal with no setbacks. The 21-year-old spent much of his time off this offseason in Tampa at One Buc Place training and learning the pro defense.

"You're trying to earn a job right now," Morrison said. "So for me, it's like I use summer to really get ahead on the playbook, make sure I know my ins and outs."

Morrison believes he is getting close to figuring it all out.

"When bullets are flying, it's little different," Morrison said. "It's really to understand and have a full grasp of the defense, not saying I have it all figured out, but I strive to kind of have it all."

If it all works out the way Morrison plans, he’ll be running out as the starting cornerback in Week 1 against Atlanta.

"Everyone wants to be the best," Morrison said. "Everyone is competing day by day, only two to three corners can't play. So you gotta put your best foot forward out here during this training camp. and then preseason, then see how it shakes out."

What's next:

Morrison’s first preseason game as a Buc is almost a week away. Tampa Bay squares up with the Tennessee Titans on August 9 at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 pm.