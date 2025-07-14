Bucs star Mike Evans motivated for his 12th season in the NFL

The Brief Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is excited to play in 2025. He is more motivated than ever, because the organization selected two wide receivers in the 2025 Draft. Evans hopes he can break Jerry Rice's record of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.



Mike Evans has been around the block in the NFL. This fall will mark his 12th season in the NFL, and he's as fired up as ever.

"When you are older, that motivation is winning," Evans said. "That's my motivation."

He's motivated to win that Lombardi Trophy once again, and he believes there is a path to get there with this Bucs team.

"To win two of them would be amazing," Evans said. "It would be historic."

The backstory:

However, winning a Super Bowl again isn't the only reason Evans is ready for 2025 – adding two wide receivers in the draft has Evans pumped up. He's already called it the best receiver room he has ever been a part of.

"I was once in those shoes and I remember that hunger, and it helps me keep that hunger – seeing young great players like that, that are hungry," Evans said.

He's also hungry to break Jerry Rice's NFL record of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. They have both done it 11 years in a row, and he even had a chat with the Hall of Famer this offseason.

"Being able to sit down and talk to the greatest receiver ever was pretty humbling," Evans said. "The things he had to say about me. It was a great moment for me."

Rice echoes the comments with Evans' teammates about that wide out.

"It’s a blessing to be around someone that I can probably tell my family or kids one day that I played with one of the greatest to ever do it," Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving said.

However, being the greatest comes down to one thing.

What they're saying:

"I love having that consistency," Evans said. "I do the same [stuff] every year. Workout really hard. Hang out with my family and play video games, road trips. Same thing."

He's not changing one bit.

"[It's the] same mindset," Evans said.

Because, it's clearly worked out for the future Hall of Famer so far.

"Having a great year this year and we'll see what happens," Evans said.

What's next:

Evans and the Buccaneers open training camp next week at One Buc Place.