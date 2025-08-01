Bucs running back Rachaad White loses weight to add quickness in camp

The Brief Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is down to 212 pounds. He will be a free agent after this season. White is still staying positive after Bucky Irving became the starting running back.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White looks different in this year's training camp, and it is not just because Bucky Irving is taking the first team reps in camp and not him.

"He’s lighter, he’s quicker," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said.

That was exactly White's goal in mind this offseason. He's dropped down to around 212 pounds, because he wants to be faster in this day and age in the NFL.

What they're saying:

"To play ball, I feel like I got a lot better at that by losing weight," White said.

He wants to be better, because this is a big year.

"It is crazy to think about," White said. "It is like, in year four, I know it, but I do not really think about it."

The backstory:

That's because this year, his fourth in the NFL, is White's last season under contract with the Bucs. However, he's not thinking about what lies ahead when it comes to contract negotiations.

"I don't think it gives me a sense of urgency," White said. "I just think me wanting something for myself, wanting to be great, wanting to be a guy that's still looked at as a playmaker on this team, gives me a sense of urgency."

He has that sense of urgency, because he believes the sky is the limit for this offense in 2025.

"I think that we can take it to a whole other level," White said.

Bowles said White will play an integral role in getting the offense to take that next step.

"I like where he is mentally and physically right now," Bowles said. "His cuts are quicker. He’s always had great hands and great vision running the football. He’s been great."

While the future may be unknown for White at this time, he's just going to enjoy the ride and contribute in any way he can.

"I am just blessed to still be here," White said. "I am blessed to be healthy, especially as a running back and just run around and be a playmaker."

What's next:

White and the Bucs will partake in practice No. 9 of training camp on Saturday.