Byron Leftwich responds to Jaguars coaching rumors: 'Just trying to win the division'

article

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator be headed back to Jacksonville? Byron Leftwich didn’t exactly deny the rumors Thursday.

The 2-11 Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer last night, just one year into a five-year deal. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will fill in as interim head coach, but the Jags will be looking for a permanent replacement after the season.

One name that has been a popular suggestion is Leftwich, the Bucs offensive coordinator who spent his first four seasons in the NFL as Jacksonville’s quarterback, taking them to the playoffs in 2005.

Leftwich has full control of the Tom Brady-led offense under coach Bruce Arians, who has been vocal in his support of Leftwich as a head coaching candidate.

Tom Brady celebrates with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PREVIOUS: Leftwich helping Brady transform potent Buccaneers offense

The Buccaneers can clinch their first division title since 2007 on Sunday as the try to lock down home field advantage in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

When asked about the Jacksonville job by FOX 13’s Kevin O’Donnell on Thursday, Leftwich chuckled.

"Just trying to win the division, man," he offered.

RELATED: Tom Brady continues to hit milestones at age 44

Advertisement



