Woman living abroad in Australia surprises best friend at Lightning home game: 'Tears were shed'

A woman living abroad in Australia surprised her best friend in the best way at the Tampa Bay Lightning's home game two weeks ago.

The backstory:

Ava Ingersoll had been living in Australia for two years and came home for the holidays at the last minute, according to Storyful. So, she and her best friend's boyfriend planned a big surprise and even made sure to buy the seat next to her at the game.

Dig deeper:

Ingersoll posted video of the surprise on TikTok, which showed the moment her best friend realized who she was sitting next to at the home game against the St. Louis Blues on December 22.

The moment unfolded as the Lightning netted a goal and the crowd erupted in cheers. Video showed Ingersoll's friend looking up at the phone, which is when she realized the person next to her had a very familiar face.

What they're saying:

Ingersoll said on the social media post, "tears were shed."

The video shows the pair exchanging a hug after her friend jumped up in disbelief.