USF football’s starting quarterback returns for spring practices backed by QB2

Much like the season itself, spring is a time of transition for USF quarterback Bryce Archie.

"The really difficult part started today," Archie said.

Bryce Archie at a Bulls' football team practice.

In the spring, Archie's mornings start at football practice, and his days end with throwing bullpen sessions for the Bulls' baseball team.

What they're saying:

"I feel like I'm a lot more prepared this year," Archie said. "I know what I have on my table, so I know what to do to prepare for it. I know how to keep my body in the right place, so I can execute on the football field and the baseball field."

Last baseball season, Archie cemented himself as a starter for the Bulls .

Bryce Archie throwing a bullpen for the Bulls' baseball team.

This season, however, Archie will be used as a relief pitcher out of the bullpen while still on the same pitch and inning count he was as a starter.

That is just fine with Archie because he has experience as a reliever before spending time as the Bulls' backup quarterback.

The backstory:

While Archie started eight games for the Bulls' football team last season, including their Hawai'i Bowl win, he will again be used in relief this year.

With spring football practices starting, Archie has been moved to second on the depth chart, again behind a now-healthy Byrum Brown.

"When you get something taken away like football, especially a young guy like that, I think he (Brown) is just grateful to be back out and leading the offense," said Bulls' Head Football Coach Alex Golesh.

After breaking a leg early in the season for the Bulls last year, Brown tried to fight back onto the field but only appeared briefly in the bowl game.

Dig deeper:

Today, a fully healthy Brown was just happy to be back on the field and leading his offense again.

Bryce Archie and Byrum Brown together at a USF Bulls' football team practice.

"I feel great," Brown confirmed. "I feel great to be back out there and practicing with the guys. It's a little kid feeling being back out there."

While Golesh recognizes Brown as the ‘QB1’ this spring, he also knows competition is a good thing between teammates.

"I say this wholeheartedly, every job is open-competition-wise," Golesh said. "That is how you get better, the competition within those groups."

For Brown and Archie, their relationship is less competitive and more one of camaraderie.

"That just goes with Byrum, his, and I’s relationship," Archie said. "We really don't care who's out there as long as we execute and win the game."

In actuality, both are backups to no one, but rather, they back each other up.

