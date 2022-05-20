FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities on June 16

article

FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.

The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, and then pushed that back a month.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, British Columbia, which made an initial bid in 2017, then said in March 2018 it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

United States

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium

Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

Houston, NRG Stadium

Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, Lumen Field

Canada

Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium

Toronto, BMO Field

Vancouver, British Columbia, B.C. Place

Mexico

