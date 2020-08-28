For now, no fans will be allowed at USF home games

There will be no fans allows for the beginning of the Bulls' football season, according to the university.

USF athletic director Michael Kelly made the announcement in an email to fans, stating that the first home game on September will be closed off to fans.

However, depending on the spread of the coronavirus, fans could be allowed at Raymond James stadium for the final four home games of the 2020 season -- that includes the annual War on I-4 matchup against the University of Central Florida.

"The number of fans we will be able to welcome to Raymond James Stadium this fall and the measures put in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will be communicated soon." Kelly said in the email. " We understand the challenges football game attendance may present this season and that this is not the home season many envisioned when they renewed or purchased new season tickets."

For those who are season ticketholders, Kelly said the university will provide options to defer or return all of the ticket dollars for this football season.

"We are hopeful many of you will choose to defer your 2020 season ticket purchase to the 2021 season," Kelly suggested, "when we are excited to take on the Florida Gators in Raymond James Stadium."

