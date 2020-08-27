It's official: USF will take on Notre Dame in three-game series

At first it was a rumor, but now it will officially happen. The University of South Florida will play Notre Dame in a three-game series starting in September.

On Thursday morning, USF announced it has signed off on playing Notre Dame, starting with a trip to South Bend on September 19. The kick-off time will be announced at a later date.

The dates and times for the two other games against the Fighting Irsih have not been finalized, but will include the Notre Dame team coming to Raymond James Stadium and the Bulls traveling back to the Notre Dame Stadium.

The September game will be the Bulls' second-ever trip to South Bend -- and the first since a 23-20 upset of Notre Game in the 2011 season.

USF previously announced it will face The Citadel on September 12 in Tampa, which will kick off the Bulls' football season.

2020 USF FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 12 THE CITADEL (6-6)

Sat., Sept. 19 at Notre Dame (11-2; Camping World, W, #12)

Sat., Sept. 26 at FAU (11-3, Boca Raton, W)

Sat., Oct. 3 at Cincinnati* (11-3, Birmingham, W, #21)

Sat., Oct. 10 ECU* (4-8)

Sat., Oct. 17 at Temple* (8-5, Military, L)

Fri., Oct. 23 TULSA* (4-8)

Bye Week

Sat., Nov. 7 at Memphis* (12-2, Cotton, L, #17)

Sat., Nov. 14 at Houston* (4-8)

Sat., Nov. 21 NAVY* (11-2, Liberty, W, #20)

Fri., Nov. 27 UCF* (War on I-4) (10-3, Gasparilla, W #24)

*American Conference Games

