Game tickets for rebooted XFL season go on sale Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. - Tickets for the Tampa Bay Vipers games in 2020 go on sale this week.
Those interested in attending a game during the debut XFL season can purchase those tickets Thursday.
LINK: XFL ticket information can be found here
On Tuesday, the Vipers released their 10-game schedule. The first game begins on the road Sunday, February 9 – one week after Super Bowl Sunday.
The full schedule can be seen below (bold means a home game)
Week 1: Vipers at New York Guardians
Week 2: Vipers at Seattle Dragons
Week 3: Vipers vs. Houston Roughnecks
Week 4: Vipers vs. DC Defenders
Week 5: Vipers as Los Angeles Wildcats
Week 6: Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks
Week 7: Vipers vs. Dallas Renegades
Week 8: Vipers at DC Defenders
Week 9: Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks
Week 10: Vipers vs. New York Guardians