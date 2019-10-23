Game tickets for rebooted XFL season go on sale Thursday

article

Tickets for the Tampa Bay Vipers games in 2020 go on sale this week.

Those interested in attending a game during the debut XFL season can purchase those tickets Thursday.

LINK: XFL ticket information can be found here

On Tuesday, the Vipers released their 10-game schedule. The first game begins on the road Sunday, February 9 – one week after Super Bowl Sunday.

The full schedule can be seen below (bold means a home game)

Week 1: Vipers at New York Guardians

Week 2: Vipers at Seattle Dragons

Week 3: Vipers vs. Houston Roughnecks

Week 4: Vipers vs. DC Defenders

Week 5: Vipers as Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 6: Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 7: Vipers vs. Dallas Renegades

Week 8: Vipers at DC Defenders

Week 9: Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 10: Vipers vs. New York Guardians

