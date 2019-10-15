Vipers head coach talks about inaugural XFL draft
The XFL had their first draft for the 2020 season, and the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, joined Good Day Tampa Bay to talk about the team's 71 picks and the training schedule before the first game in February 2020.
