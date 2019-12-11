'Great Scott': USF formally introduces fans to new head football coach

The University of South Florida’s new head coach, Jeff Scott, arrived in Tampa Tuesday – getting off the plane with his wife and daughter.

By Wednesday, Scott received a formal welcome with his introductory press conference in the Alumni Center on the Tampa campus, where he recognized those in the past who paved the way for the school's football program. He gave thanks to Lee Roy Selmon and his vision, as well as the past four head coaches: Jim Leavitt, Skip Holtz, Willie Taggart, and Charlie Strong.

"This is a job that I really had circled in my book for a long time," he said during the press conference.

Earlier, Scott said he met with the 30 current football players -- and said they were "hungry."

"I saw a group of young men that were hungry," he described. "A group of young men that wanted to win. A group of young men that wanted to go to work.”

Details of Scott’s contract has since been revealed. The first-year head coach will make $12.5 over the next five years – with 1.8 million coming his way in the first year. There’s a $2.5 million buyout after the first year – and it progressively gets less.

He was born in Arcadia, Florida, and was the co-offensive coordinator at Clemson since 2015. Scott helped lead the team to their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance in 2019. Back in 2017 – at Raymond James Stadium – he claimed the program’s first national title in 35 years.

The former co-offensive coordinator for Clemson University swung by Raymond James Stadium and recorded a quick 'hello' to fans.

“Great to be back in Raymond James Stadium,” he wrote in the Twitter post. “This time as a USF Bull.”

At the end of the video, he formed the iconic Bull horns sign with his hands.

“Go Bulls.”

