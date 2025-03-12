Jarvis scores short-handed, Kochetkov stops 23 shots as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-1

The Brief The Lightning lost 4-1 to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis scored a short-handed goal, and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots. Gage Goncalves had a goal for Tampa Bay, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.



Seth Jarvis scored a short-handed goal, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, NC - MARCH 11:

Jordan Martinook, Jack Roslovic and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fifth straight.

Gage Goncalves had a goal for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves. The Lightning lost for just the third time in their last 13 games.

Jarvis’ goal at 4:29 of the first period was his team-leading fourth short-handed tally of the season and one behind Florida’s Sam Reinhart for the league lead. Martinook increased the lead to 2-0 with 7:04 remaining in the second, and Roslovic converted a 2-on-1 for his 100th career goal and a 3-0 advantage with 45 seconds to go in the period.

Goncalves got the Lightning on the scoreboard at 4:38 of the third, but Walker restored the three-goal lead nearly two minutes later.

The Hurricanes played without right wing Andrei Svechnikov. The team’s third-leading scorer missed Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury, and coach Rod Brind’Amour did not provide an update on his status. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov (undisclosed) also did not play.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov, the league’s third-leading scorer with 92 points, did not play in the third period.

Takeaways

Lightning: After combining for six goals in back-to-back wins over Columbus and Buffalo, the Lightning couldn’t muster anything until Goncalves broke through. That snapped a scoreless streak of over 122 minutes.

Hurricanes: Carolina jumped on Tampa Bay early and is now 25-7-1 when scoring first.

Key moment

Vasilevskiy made a pair of brilliant kick saves, including denying Jarvis on the breakaway at 11:41 of the second, before Martinook snuck home a far more low-percentage shot to double Carolina’s lead.

Key stat

Carolina improved to an NHL-best 21-0 when leading by two goals at home.

What's next:

The Lightning visit Philadelphia on Thursday, and the Hurricanes host Detroit on Friday.

The Source: This story was written by the Associated Press.

