Jonny DeLuca scores on error in the 9th, Tampa Bay Rays beat Diamondbacks 5-4

Jonny DeLuca scored on an error in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Arizona 5-4 on Friday night to end the Diamondbacks' season-high winning streak at six games.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays is surrounded and congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field on August 16, 2024

DeLuca drew a walk from Justin Martinez (5-3), and scored from first when center fielder Jake McCarthy misplayed Brandon Lowe's two-out single that deflected up the middle.

Corbin Carroll tied it at 4 on a two-out, two-run homer off Rays closer Pete Fairbanks (3-3) in the ninth. It was Fairbanks' third blown save in 26 chances.

Josh Lowe had a two-run single in a three-run eighth inning against Ryan Thompson that put the Rays up 4-2.

Joc Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had run-scoring singles in the first for the Diamondbacks, who have overcome a series of injuries to hold one of the NL wild-card spots. They have won 20 of 26 since the All-Star break and 30 of 41 since late June.

Tampa Bay's Ryan Pepiot allowed two unearned runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since July 14. The right-hander had been sidelined by a right knee infection that was thought to have stemmed from a spider bite and required hospitalization.

Arizona's Ryne Nelson gave up one run, five hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings.

Suárez was called for a swinging strike on a 1-2 pitch in the second on a pitch that hit his hand. He reached on a fourth-inning pop fly that shortstop José Caballero was charged with an error for colliding with second baseman Christopher Morel, who was in position to catch the ball. Gurriel was thrown out trying to score from first on the play in the fourth.

Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker (strained left oblique) is doing flips and light soft ball in a batting cage, and small forward running. ... All-Star 2B Ketel Marte (left ankle sprain) was out of the lineup for the third straight game, but took part in pregame drills.

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.69 ERA) was set to face LHP Jeffrey Springs (0-1, 4.61 ERA) on Saturday.

