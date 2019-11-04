Kevin Kiermaier wins third 'Gold Glove Award' of his career

article

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder, Kevin Kiermaier, picked up his third career American League Gold Glove Award Sunday evening. It’s his first since winning back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.

He now ties Evan Longoria for the most in franchise history.

“For me to win my third Gold Glove, made me the happiest man on the planet when I heard the news,” he said. “This is something that is so near to my heart. I want to be in the running for years. These awards just make me even hungrier.”

Kiermaier leads all AL center fielders with 13 defensive runs saved. He was drafted by the Rays in the 31st round in 2010.