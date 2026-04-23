Lakewood High to NFL dreams: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren's journey from underdog to top prospect

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The Brief Tampa native Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is projected as a first- or second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a standout career at Toledo. The versatile safety is known for his playmaking ability, recording 13 turnovers in college, and credits hard work and loyalty for his rise. McNeil-Warren hopes to inspire future athletes from Lakewood High School, emphasizing that "you can make it from anywhere" with dedication and consistency.



Tampa native Emmanuel McNeil Warren has been waiting for this week for his entire life.

"I would say I am a little nervous," McNeil-Warren said. "Not in a bad way, but in a good way."

The Toledo safety is just a tad nervous because his dreams are about to come true.

What they're saying:

"Enjoy the moment for real," McNeil-Warren said. "This is what you dreamed of, so just take it in day by day."

McNeil-Warren is soaking it all in because he's going to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's projected to be drafted in the first or second round.

"Whatever team come get me, just know they are getting a dog, a playmaker, and I am ready to work," McNeil-Warren said. "I am going to give them all I've got."

Standing at six-foot-three-inches and weighing 200 pounds, McNeil-Warren is one of the bigger safeties in this year's class.

"I'm a versatile player," McNeil-Warren said. "I can play anywhere. I can do anything."

One of the things the 22-year-old is known for is his ability to turn the ball over. He recorded 13 turnovers during his four years as a Rocket. He has a knack for finding the football.

"It is something that is natural, but it is something I work on every day," McNeil-Warren said. "Just me and my boys being in the indoor [facility] every day working on the little stuff, the little details, so that we can be when it's time to go on Saturdays to be the best we could be."

Dig deeper:

McNeil-Warren has been giving it his all ever since he can remember.

"I've always had that mindset since I was a little kid, since a football has been in my hand, for real," McNeil-Warren said. "I always had the mindset I would get to the league and do whatever it takes to get there. All of the hard work and dedication I have been doing, it got me this far. Just staying loyal and developing as a player and a man too."

Loyalty defines McNeil-Warren, and it's because that's how he was treated during the recruiting process. Toledo was the first school to offer him, and even after dealing with injuries in high school, the Rockets still wanted the defensive back to take his talents to Ohio.

"I would say they gave me a chance when everybody else gave up on me," McNeil-Warren said. "They stayed true. They stayed loyal to me and I feel like I had to pay that back."

He paid it back by staying put at Toledo. He could have transferred in this day and age of name, image and likeness, but being in Toledo just felt like home.

"Just the brotherhood and loving the coaching staff and how they is, I just appreciate Toledo for everything. Toledo stayed there for me. They have always been in touch. They always made sure I was straight. Everything. Just being loyal. I feel like they were developing me as a player to be the best player I could be," McNeil-Warren said.

Local perspective:

McNeil-Warren says getting to the NFL was never a doubt despite going to a smaller school in Toledo. That's because he played football at Lakewood High School. Over 20 Spartans have played in the NFL, and he's proud to uphold the tradition of excellence.

"Just coming into this program knowing they had guys out of this program make it to the league and college, it is just a blessing to get coached by the best in the nation in Coach [Cory] Moore," McNeil-Warren said. "I would say it is a blessing to keep adding on to the foundation of the program and just build on from that."

Big picture view:

McNeil-Warren is also hoping to build belief for current and future Lakewood Spartans that the NFL is a possibility.

"I feel like they are always watching," McNeil-Warren said. "I do this for the youth. Be in a great path. Find a great opportunity to chase your dream. Everything you want to do, just put your foot forward and keep going."

That's the mindset that got McNeil-Warren to this point, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"You can make it from anywhere," McNeil-Warren said. "Just put the work in. Stay dedicated and stay consistent to what you do."

What's next:

McNeil-Warren could hear his name called as early as the first round. The draft gets started Thursday night at 8 p.m. It will be televised on NFL Network.