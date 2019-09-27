Lakewood's Moore enlists the help of former Armwood coach

Image 1 of 4 ▼

With a whistle in hand, Sean Callahan is back in his natural habitat, but in a different venue.

"I missed all the energy, the excitement, the camaraderie," he said.

Callahan was two years into retirement from Armwood High School in Seffner when Lakewood High School Head Coach Cory Moore called him.

"I kept trying to make retirement work," said Callahan. "It really wasn't working the way I wanted it to work. I was going to Planet Fitness every day, swimming every day, doing all the things that retirees do. I was still not happy."

Moore wanted Coach Callahan back on the sidelines, but this time with the Spartans.

"I'm the type of coach that I want to learn more, so I surround myself with coaches who know a lot," said Moore.

Advertisement

So Moore hired him to be Lakewood's consultant, coaching special teams and helping conduct practices.

The Spartans, meanwhile, are off to their best start in program history. They're 5-0 and have given up just 20 points so far this season.

"It's definitely special in their own way," said Moore. "A lot of camaraderie, guys playing for one another, we're really excited about our expectations this year."

Those expectations are big. That's why Moore wanted Callahan in his corner. He won two state championship titles at Armwood.

Moore thinks Lakewood could be on the brink of one, too; something that has never been done before in Pinellas County.

"You know, he had me thinking about it, once he brought that to my attention, that would be kind of cool to be a part of," said Callahan.

"This is a very special season, and we want to make sure we maximize the best that we can be this year," said Moore. "But we want to win!"

Lakewood hosts Madison County Friday at 7 p.m.