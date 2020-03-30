Lighting try to stay in touch as they wait out NHL shutdown

The NHL is heading into a third week of a shutdown.

Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman joined three other NHL players on a video conference call to take questions about how they're handling the coronavirus pandemic.

"These times are unprecedented,” said Hedman. "We don't really know what's going to happen. I have a little workout studio in my house. I stole some stuff from the team gym before we left, so I'm all set and I can do my workouts from home."

Amalie Arena is empty right now. Players are not allowed inside to skate. The Lightning are in isolation, but they're staying in contact with each other and staying unified.

"We obviously stay in touch every day, pretty much everyone on our team,” said Hedman. "I think the younger guys on our team have done a great job of staying at home. They understand how dangerous this is, that we're going through. It's going to take everyone pulling in the same direction."

The Lightning have just 12 games left in the season and hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. So when it's time to return, how should the NHL move forward?

"Wow, you're putting me on the spot,” said Hedman. "It's tough to look that far ahead. We obviously want to play and play as many as we can. How many games left in the regular season, 10, 12 when it got suspended” I think you're going to get a lot of different answers if you ask different guys. It would be tough jumping straight into playoffs. There is no question about it."