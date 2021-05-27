Lightning increasing capacity at Amalie Arena to 13,500 for second playoff round

article

The morning after the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the first round of the NHL playoffs, they treated fans to even more good news: fan capacity at home games will increase once again.

The team announced Thursday morning that Amalie Arena will host 13,500 fans for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs – that about 60% capacity for the venue. For Game 3 against the Florida Panthers, the Lightning upped the capacity from 7,000 to 9,000.

During Game 6, the Lightning wrapped up the series against the Panthers with a shutout. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots with a 4-0 victory – and it all happened at home.

Tampa Bay will advance to face the winner of the Carolina-Nashville series in the second round – which has yet to be determined. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-2. Game 6 takes place Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

