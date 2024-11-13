Lightning itching to get back to game action

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Tampa Bay Lightning is a team that's not accustomed to losing. Their current four-game skid matches their longest losing streak last season.

It's a complete downturn since starting off the season with three straight wins. They've had to stew about it a week, and they're more than ready to put their corrections into action.

"The guys are probably really excited to play," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "You can only beat up on each other for so long. Having a new opponent is good for them."

READ: Lightning players trade hockey sticks for fishing poles in support of pediatric cancer research

There's no panic with this team. It's early in the season, and they feel their losses could have easily gone the other way.

Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Amalie Arena on November 7, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

"I think we are right there," Lightning center Anthony Cirelli said. "We just have to find a way to come out on top in these games.

One of the bright spots on this team is the play from the Lightning's forward, Brandon Hagel. He's second on the team in points and is closing in on a milestone, 100-career goals. Since being traded to the Lightning two and a half years ago, his play has elevated to new heights.

"I think probably how comfortable he is now with our team, our group, our system," Cooper said. "He'd been in a completely different system than when he came here."

RECAP: Tippett, Konecny score in shootout to give Flyers 2-1 win over Lightning

It's early in the season, but Hagel is on a pace to reach a career high in goals and points, but the only numbers he's thinking about are the number of wins his team can rack up.

"Whether or not that I'm going to be a 30 goal scorer, 25 goal scorer, 20 goal scorer or 10 goal scorer I come to the scene trying to work hard and do what I possibly can," Hagel said. "I know if I work hard good things can come my way. Right now they're falling a little bit, but it's a long way from home."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: