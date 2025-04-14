Long-time Wharton High baseball PA announcer set to call his final games

The Brief Wharton High's baseball PA announcer will be calling his final games this season after 21 seasons at the school. Carlos Rosaly was one of Wharton's original faculty members who started as a math teacher back in the late 1990s. He started volunteering as a PA announcer for Wildcats' sporting events.



For the last 21 years, Carlos Rosaly has spent countless spring evenings inside the press box above the Wharton High School baseball field.

"I never thought 'I'm going to do this for 21 years.' I never thought about that but here we are," Rosaly said.

READ: Lightning fan chronicles Bolts' history through jersey collection

The backstory:

When the school opened back in the late 1990s, Rosaly was among the original faculty members. But a few years later, the math teacher got into the habit of volunteering as a public address announcer for Wildcats sporting events.

First, he was at football games, but eventually, Rosaly found his way over to the baseball field, where he would spend the next 21 seasons.

"Twenty-one seasons later, here we are," Rosaly said.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Dig deeper:

Over the years, meanwhile, Rosaly developed a deeper passion for the sport he idolized as a kid and was determined to bring a Major League atmosphere to the field he sat above each spring.

"I tend to give it an atmosphere when people feel like they're at a ball game as if they're going to Spring Training," Rosaly said.

The extra effort and personal touch wasn't lost on the players or the parents who came through the program.

Big picture view:

Now, 21 seasons later, Rosaly is ready to step away from the game, call his final outs, and let someone else's voice carry over the loudspeakers at the end of the Wildcat's season.

MORE: USF's Sofia Chepenik's vocals carry further than the lacrosse field

What they're saying:

"You lose a part of history of Wharton baseball," said Scott Turer, a team parent whose sons both played for Wharton. "He's been here since 2005 and has meant a lot to the program."

And while Rosaly's time in the press box at Wharton has reached the bottom of the ninth inning, the long-time PA announcer won't forget the players and coaches that made his time in the same press box so memorable.

"You know, you never know what kind of impact you have on anybody," Rosaly said. "You really don't. So, I'm humbled."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through interviews with Wharton baseball's PA announcer Carlos Rosaly and team parent Scott Turer.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: