Lightning fan chronicles Bolts' history through jersey collection

Paris Orloff's closet isn't like every other young professional's.

In fact, it's like no other.

"They think I'm a little bit crazy and I think I'm a little bit crazy, but I'm happy too." said Paris.

What is crazy isn't the closet's layout, but its contents.

A die-hard Lightning fan has chronicled Bolts' history through her jersey collection.

Because hanging inside are no less than 57 Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys.

"I'd say I take it a little farther than the average fan," Paris said.

The backstory:

The Clearwater native grew up watching her older brothers play hockey and couldn't help but fall in love with the Lightning along the way.

"I was sitting up in the stands from a very young age getting to enjoy the game," she said.

"When you have a team like the Lightning, I just feel spoiled that that was the team I got to grow up with.

But Paris found a passion, not just for the logo on the front, but the names on the back, too.

"I started to learn about the different designs and said, 'Wow! It would be really cool to have one of each design,'" she recalls.

Paris doesn't just buy any old Lightning jerseys, however.

She buys all the old jerseys to tell the history of the Lightning through their threads.

"I do have one iteration of every design," says Paris.

Now living in Georgia, it was hard to Paris to find like-minded Bolts fans who would appreciate her collection like she does.

So, Paris decided to start posting videos on TikTok to connect with hockey fans around the world.

"I was really just looking to connect with people that would share the passion for it," she said.

But not only does Paris use her social media platform to show off her collection, she uses it to educate her viewers about the changes the Lightning made to their looks over the last three decades.

"It kind of makes me feel less selfish," admits Paris.

"Because I'm not looking just for attention or to brag. I can offer something to them who are watching."

Now, Paris' collection only continues to grow with every color, font, and manufacturer change.

"Fifty-seven jerseys have gotten me to this point in the collection," said Paris.

And while Paris just recently completed her collection, there will always be room in her closet for the next jersey.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Sean Barie.

